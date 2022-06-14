Former Liverpool star recommends surprise signing to his former club

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has suggested that his old club should consider a transfer move for free agent Christian Eriksen on a short-term deal.

It’s been a remarkable year for the Denmark international, who is back playing at the highest level despite suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Eriksen is lucky to be alive, never mind still playing football, but he’s done brilliantly since spending the second half of the season just gone with Brentford.

The former Tottenham and Inter Milan man only signed a short-term deal with Brentford, however, and Enrique has now tweeted that he thinks Liverpool could do with him as a short-term, low-cost option to come in before moving for a bigger signing like Jude Bellingham next year…

Another interesting player that could be our solution to our midfield and no spending nothing because he is a free agent.he is a sort term solution but then we can wait for Bellingham for next season ?. What do you think reds? pic.twitter.com/sLbQjphGGh — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 14, 2022

Eriksen certainly has the talent and quality to play for a big name like Liverpool, but it remains to be seen if that kind of creative player will be a priority for Jurgen Klopp right now.

LFC already have some of the finest attacking players in Europe in their squad, and it’s not immediately obvious that Eriksen should be a priority.

Still, we imagine many Liverpool fans wouldn’t say no, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on the Dane’s situation in the weeks ahead.