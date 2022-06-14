Offer made: Manchester United approach experienced free agent over transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to seal the transfer of free agent Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is unattached this summer after his short-term deal with Brentford came to an end, and one imagines he’s going to have plenty of suitors this summer.

Speculation linking him with Man Utd is now seriously hotting up, with The Athletic claiming the Red Devils have made the former Tottenham man an offer.

The report also quotes Eriksen as recently admitting that playing Champions League football next season is not a deal breaker for him, which is a boost for United after their sixth place finish in 2021/22.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer that put his life in danger and his career at risk, so it’s some story to see him doing so well just a year later.

After impressing at Brentford, it seems clear the 30-year-old still has plenty to offer at the highest level, and Erik ten Hag could do with adding some creativity to his midfield.