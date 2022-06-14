Christian Eriksen rules out one option amid Manchester United links

The future of Christian Eriksen is one of the many unanswered questions in the Premier League transfer market this summer and it appears the Danish star will have a solid variety of options. That decision will be a tricky one, but he has already made his mind up on one of them.

Reports broke earlier on Tuesday afternoon that Manchester United had made an offer for Eriksen, as they seek to rebuild their midfield from scratch ahead of next season. Although Eriksen was never managed by United coach Erik ten Hag, it won’t hurt that Eriksen understands the Ajax model that ten Hag may try to employ. Eriksen played for Ajax for three years between 2010 and 2013, but moved there at the age of 16.

Brentford have offered Christian Eriksen a long-term contract ? Although it's understood the midfielder has ambitions to play in the Champions League again ?? pic.twitter.com/u3w3hEdPUO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 3, 2022

According to 90min, Eriksen has decided that he will leave Brentford this summer. Eriksen was offered a six-month deal at the Bees to get his career back on track following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, in which time he helped see Brentford safely away from the relegation zone. SkySports also reported that Brentford were keen to keep him, offering him a long-term contract to stay in London.

Although his spell at Brentford was a short one, he’ll likely be remembered fondly for some excellent contributions.