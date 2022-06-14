Darwin Nunez is set to be Liverpool’s marquee signing this summer, and a recent photo appears to show him standing outside Liverpool’s training ground.

Liverpool fans eagerly await the official signing of the prolific South American who is due to put pen to paper after agreeing to join the Reds.

An agreement is reportedly in place for a fee of £64million (as per The Times)

It has been widely reported that Nunez is currently in Liverpool to complete his medical and he now appears to be photographed outside the AXA training ground.