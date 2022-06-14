(Photo) Leaked image appears to show Darwin Nunez outside Liverpool training centre

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Darwin Nunez is set to be Liverpool’s marquee signing this summer, and a recent photo appears to show him standing outside Liverpool’s training ground.

Liverpool fans eagerly await the official signing of the prolific South American who is due to put pen to paper after agreeing to join the Reds.

An agreement is reportedly in place for a fee of £64million (as per The Times)

It has been widely reported that Nunez is currently in Liverpool to complete his medical and he now appears to be photographed outside the AXA training ground.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.