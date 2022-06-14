Medical done: Darwin Nunez to Liverpool transfer a step closer to completion

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is another step closer to becoming a Liverpool player after completing his medical with the Reds.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest Twitter update, with the reporter tweeting about both Nunez and about Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also close to finalising his transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid.

See below as Romano says Nunez’s medical with Liverpool is now done without any issues…

The Uruguay international should be officially announced soon, and will no doubt be seen as an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

With 34 goals in 41 games last season, Nunez has established himself as one of the top attacking players in Europe, and he should thrive with the kind of service he’ll get at Anfield.

Not only would Nunez be linking up with talents like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz up front, but he could also enjoy the quality service from attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

