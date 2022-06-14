Darwin Nunez looks set to complete a move to Liverpool in the coming days, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The young striker is relatively inexperienced, at the age of 22, so there’s no doubt he is yet to hit his full potential. With 34 goals in 41 games last season, Liverpool are getting a striker who knows where the net is, but his former manager and Real Madrid legend Guti has listed one area of his game he needs to improve on.

“He was a kid when I had him; he’s certainly matured over the years. He’s a pure striker; he’s very good in the box. He’s very quick, very powerful, and he’s good in front of goal. It’s still a bit difficult for him to create a link-up when he’s not in the box, but I think he has a great future,” said Guti, speaking to Chiringuito, as relayed by Estadio Deportivo.

Guti spent some time as manager of Almeria, the club Nunez signed from when joining Benfica. Nunez was only 19 at the time, but did manage 16 goals in the Spanish second division.

Jurgen Klopp is signing a raw striker, with only two seasons in a top league under his belt. However, if there’s one manager you want to have to develop and nurture a young talent then it’s Klopp, and there’s no doubt he will be able to transform him to suit his current system.