Manchester United in talks over Frenkie de Jong and other midfield transfer targets

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a transfer swoop for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but are also keeping other targets in mind.

The Netherlands international has long been linked as a top target for Man Utd’s new manager Erik ten Hag, with the pair working together at Ajax a few years ago.

Still, it seems the Red Devils are also in contact over potential alternatives as they make it clear they could walk away from a deal for De Jong if the price is not right, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips could be one alternative the club are keeping in mind, though one imagines it would be difficult to convince the England international to move to Old Trafford.

Phillips is also being strongly linked with Manchester City by Football Insider, and that could be a more tempting move due to City generally being a far stronger team, while there also isn’t the same rivalry as there is between Leeds and United.

The MEN state that De Jong could cost as much as €100million, but MUFC won’t pay over the odds for the 25-year-old.

Still, if United can’t sign De Jong or Phillips, it’s hard to think of too many other options left out there.

Other big names like Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham would be terrific signings, but don’t look particularly realistic, so some fans will surely feel they should speed things along and try to land De Jong after so much lengthy speculation.