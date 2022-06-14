Defender has expressed a preference to sign for Spurs

According to reports, Djed Spence has expressed a preference to sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The young right-back has gained plenty of attention after an impressive season with loan club Nottingham Forest, who has subsequently been promoted into the Premier League.

The 21-year-old made 46 appearances for Forest, where he even contributed to 8 goals.

Spence is currently contracted with Middlesbrough until 2024 after joining the Championship club in 2020 from Fulham.

Spurs are among the front runners to sign Spence, and the Lilywhites will be keen to see off other competition with the club aware they need to add homegrown players to the club.

It has also been thought that the London-born star may sign a permanent deal with loanee club Forest.

However, It has since been reported by the Athletic’s David Ornstein in a recent tweet that Spence would prefer to sign for Tottenham.

? Djed Spence has expressed a preference to sign for Tottenham this summer as negotiations continue between Middlesbrough & #THFC over a fee. No agreement so far but talks ongoing + 21yo right-back favours Spurs ahead of other suitors @TheAthleticUK #Boro https://t.co/HLchknaCnf — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 14, 2022

The pursuit of Spence is currently being led by head coach Antonio Conte, who wants Spurs to do whatever it takes to sign the youngster.

Spence is currently on international duty with the England under-21 squad.

Will his return to England see him back in London?