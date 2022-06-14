Done deal: Liverpool announce second summer signing on six-year deal

Liverpool have officially announced their second summer signing.

The Merseyside club recently announced Fabio Carvalho will be joining Liverpool next month from Fulham. The highly-rated youngster will be involved with the first-team after an impressive season in the Championship.

Liverpool have now officially announced the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, with the Uruguayan agreeing a deal until 2028, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Nunez enjoyed a phenomenal final season with Benfica, managing 34 goals in 41 appearances. The 22-year-old will offer a different dynamic in attack, with Jurgen Klopp often opting for a false nine, rather than an out-and-out striker like Nunez.

Speaking to the official Liverpool website, Nunez said: “I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club.”

Liverpool couldn’t risk falling behind their Premier League rivals.

After Manchester City brought in superstar Erling Haaland, Liverpool had to act fast, and the signing of Nunez is a real statement from the club.

There’s no doubt Nunez has the ability, but it’s his potential that will have drawn Klopp to the Uruguayan. At 22-years-old, Nunez already boasts an excellent goalscoring record, not only in the Portuguese league but in Europe too.

