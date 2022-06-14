Everton are set for a busy summer with plenty of outgoings as Frank Lampard looks to help resolve their financial problems.

One man who will be leaving the club is Jonjoe Kenny, after he turned down an offer to stay at the club (via Everton’s official website).

The former Everton right-back was officially unveiled as a new signing for Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, as seen in the tweet below.

Kenny came through the Everton academy and was born not far from the ground. A passionate scouser, Kenny had an affection with the Everton fans for being ‘one of their own’ and despite it not working out for him at the club, there’s no doubt the fans at Goodison Park will wish him well.

The English right-back posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram, thanking the fans and everyone involved with Everton Football Club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonjoe Kenny (@jonjoekenny4)

Kenny has already spent some time in Germany, as he spent a season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke. The 25-year-old needs a fresh start, and hopefully, Hertha Berlin can provide him with a platform to kickstart his career.