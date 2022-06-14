Bayern Munich have been pursuing Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the last few weeks, and it appears they are edging closer to securing his signature.

Liverpool will be reluctant to sell one of their star players, but with his contract expiring next year, selling him is their only option. Mane is looking for a move, and he could end up leaving on a free transfer if Liverpool don’t cash in this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed Bayern Munich will be submitting a third offer, which they are expecting to be accepted. The German champions are convinced Mane will be a Bayern player come the end of the transfer window, as seen in the tweet below.

More on Sadio Mané deal. Bayern are ready with a new official proposal as reported on Sunday: talks ongoing to reach full agreement. ??? #Bayern The feeling at the club is more than optimistic, they are convinced Mané will play for FC Bayern next season. #LFC https://t.co/8B7Ep7teZP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

Liverpool are acting fast with their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, who although doesn’t play in the same position as Mane, the Senegal forward has operated through the middle at times this season.

With the arrival of Luis Diaz, Mane has been forced to play as a striker to squeeze the Colombian into the team, so Nunez could be seen as a direct replacement for Mane going into the new season.