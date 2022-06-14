Frenkie de Jong provides update on future amid Manchester United interest

Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside that the two parties are in contact over a deal.

A move appears to be in the pipeline, as Erik ten Hag looks to link up with one of his former players who he managed during his time at Ajax. The Dutchman would be a welcome addition to the Manchester United midfield, who will be losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic due to their contracts expiring.

De Jong has now provided a little update on his future, speaking after his game for Holland on International duty, as seen in the tweet below.

Frenkie De Jong: 'You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.’ — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) June 14, 2022

The update may be a bit of a worry to Manchester United fans, as the 25-year-old has expressed his feelings about Barcelona.

Players often like to stay quiet when a deal is ongoing, so there was little chance of De Jong giving anything away. De Jong may be protecting himself in case a deal goes through, as he won’t want to be expressing his desire to join Manchester United if the two teams can’t come to an agreement.