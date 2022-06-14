Gareth Southgate selects exciting young England line-up for Hungary

England are in need of a reaction if they are to take some value from this international break. Manager Gareth Southgate has put his trust in some of the less experienced squad members in order to deliver a result at the fourth time of asking.

Following draws against Italy and Germany, England will be keen to take out their frustration on a Hungary side that sent them home with their tail between their legs and 1-0 defeat two weekends previously. Sitting bottom of the group on two points, anything other than a victory would more or less rule out any chance of progressing for Southgate’s men.

In an attempt to do so, Southgate has made nine changes. The only players to keep their places are Aaron Ramsdale and Reece James. Joining James in defence are John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker, ahead of them are Connor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham. The forward line contains Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane and Jarrod Bowen.

In particular the midfield shows Southgate’s desire to switch things up. Some have their grievances with Southgate’s management of the English national team, but he has always trusted in younger players to contribute.