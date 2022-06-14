Both Liverpool & Man City ready to trigger star’s release clause for exciting transfer

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both ready to pay Gavi’s release clause as they eye a transfer move for the Barcelona wonderkid.

The 17-year-old midfielder is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and it’s little surprise to see ongoing transfer gossip stories surrounding the teenager.

According to Marca, there is not yet an agreement for Gavi to sign a new contract at Barcelona, which could mean there’s genuine hope for Liverpool and City in luring him away this summer.

The report claims the Premier League giants are ready to pay the €50million required to trigger Gavi’s release clause, which could make him an absolute bargain in the long run.

Liverpool could be an ideal destination for the Spain international, as he’s perhaps more likely to get regular playing time and a chance to develop his game under Jurgen Klopp, who has so often done a great job with young players.

At City, however, there would be the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, who is a Barcelona legend and perhaps the perfect mentor for him in midfield.