Both Liverpool & Man City ready to trigger star’s release clause for exciting transfer

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both ready to pay Gavi’s release clause as they eye a transfer move for the Barcelona wonderkid.

The 17-year-old midfielder is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and it’s little surprise to see ongoing transfer gossip stories surrounding the teenager.

According to Marca, there is not yet an agreement for Gavi to sign a new contract at Barcelona, which could mean there’s genuine hope for Liverpool and City in luring him away this summer.

The report claims the Premier League giants are ready to pay the €50million required to trigger Gavi’s release clause, which could make him an absolute bargain in the long run.

Gavi in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
Bid made: Manchester City submit transfer offer for £50-60m target
Man United face paying £100m for transfer of Darwin Nunez alternative, Arsenal also interested
Edu agrees to let Arsenal ace leave following talks, replacement signing already on the way

Liverpool could be an ideal destination for the Spain international, as he’s perhaps more likely to get regular playing time and a chance to develop his game under Jurgen Klopp, who has so often done a great job with young players.

At City, however, there would be the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, who is a Barcelona legend and perhaps the perfect mentor for him in midfield.

More Stories Gavi Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.