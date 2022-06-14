Bid made: Manchester City submit transfer offer for £50-60m target

Manchester City have reportedly made a bid for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips following recent transfer rumours claiming they were preparing to do so.

Phillips has recently been strongly linked as a top target for Man City, with the Daily Mail claiming they valued the England international at around £60million as they prepared to make an offer.

And now a report from Football Insider claims a bid has been made, though they don’t specify quite how much the Premier League champions are offering for Phillips.

They suggest, however, that Leeds could sell the 26-year-old for around £50m, so it may be that a deal can be done for slightly cheaper than the Mail recently suggested.

Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City?
In truth, £60m for a player like Phillips would still probably be good business, with the classy midfielder showing his quality for Leeds and for England in the last couple of years.

Phillips looks like he could be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of football due to his technical ability and intelligence on the ball.

Football Insider add that Guardiola is a huge admirer of Phillips, so this makes sense as being the club’s next big signing after Erling Haaland’s arrival was officially announced yesterday.

