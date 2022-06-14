Liverpool’s transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on low wages may partly explain the lack of progress being made over tying star player Mohamed Salah down to a new contract, according to David Ornstein.

Watch the video below as The Athletic reporter discusses how surprisingly cheap Nunez is going to be in terms of his wage demands, which should make him ideal for Jurgen Klopp, who has operated under a strict wage structure in his time at Anfield so as to keep the dressing room harmonious…

"Paying in excess of £400k a week is not."@David_Ornstein says #LFC's move for Darwin Nunez 'respects' their wage structure and may explain why a new deal for Mohamed Salah hasn't materialised… ?? ??? ???????? ???????? ??????? pic.twitter.com/GpYBeMA7tV — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) June 14, 2022

It could be that Liverpool felt the need to sign Nunez on this relatively low-cost deal because they don’t anticipate reaching an agreement with Salah that would be more to their liking.

This is hardly likely to be much comfort to Reds fans, though…