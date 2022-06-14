Video: Darwin Nunez Liverpool transfer may explain lack of progress over new Mohamed Salah deal – journalist

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez on low wages may partly explain the lack of progress being made over tying star player Mohamed Salah down to a new contract, according to David Ornstein.

Watch the video below as The Athletic reporter discusses how surprisingly cheap Nunez is going to be in terms of his wage demands, which should make him ideal for Jurgen Klopp, who has operated under a strict wage structure in his time at Anfield so as to keep the dressing room harmonious…

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham could sign 24-year-old Germany star in bargain deal
Offer made: Manchester United approach experienced free agent over transfer
Chris Sutton says attacker Spurs want to sign ‘isn’t world class anymore’

It could be that Liverpool felt the need to sign Nunez on this relatively low-cost deal because they don’t anticipate reaching an agreement with Salah that would be more to their liking.

This is hardly likely to be much comfort to Reds fans, though…

More Stories Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.