Liverpool likely to target midfield signing next summer

Liverpool are reportedly likely to target the signing of a new midfielder next summer.

That’s according to a report in the Times, who don’t name any specific names, but who suggest a major signing in midfield may have to wait after this summer’s move for Darwin Nunez.

One imagines there could be a few candidates considered by Liverpool, and different fans will have different ideas about who could be the ideal target for the role.

Still, it’s interesting to note that Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Liverpool’s interest in Jude Bellingham, with a deal with Borussia Dortmund not likely until next summer.

Bellingham certainly seems like he could be the perfect fit for Liverpool’s needs in midfield, with the exciting young England international looking a terrific all-rounder who could be ideal as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson.

Of course, one imagines other top clubs will also be in for Bellingham, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will be able to snap him up even if they want to.

Other names worth keeping an eye on will likely be Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips if they don’t move this summer, while Marca have also linked LFC with an interest in Barcelona wonderkid Gavi.