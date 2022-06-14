Exit close: Liverpool star says yes to transfer to Euro giants, Reds prepared to accept €16m bid

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the sale of Takumi Minamino to Ligue 1 giants Monaco.

The Japan international has struggled for playing time at Anfield for a while now, so it’s not too surprising to see that all parties seem prepared for this move to go through.

According to Todo Fichajes, Monaco have bid €16million for Minamino, with Liverpool likely to accept the offer, while Minamino himself is claimed to have said yes to the French side.

It will be interesting to see if this definitely goes through, as other reports have suggested an alternative move could be on the cards for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

Football Insider have linked Minamino with Wolves, while 90min claim Fulham could be in a strong position to snap him up.

Since Minamino hasn’t really set the world alight during his time in England, both at Liverpool and during a loan spell with Southampton, perhaps a move abroad would be the best thing to help him revive his career now.