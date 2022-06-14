Man United frontrunners to sign four-time league winner on incredible free transfer

After being forced to leave the Serie A due to health regulations, midfielder Christian Eriksen, who joined Brentford on a short-term loan six months ago, found salvation back in the Premier League.

Since his arrival back in England’s top-flight, the Denmark international has picked up right where he left off.

After deciding to depart Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a move to Inter Milan back in 2020, Eriksen, 30, went on to lift the Serie A title under Antonio Conte in his first full season.

The Nerazzurri’s 2020-21 league win saw Eriksen add to his impressive domestic trophy haul that already features three Eredivisie titles following his four years with Ajax.

However, with the playmaker’s time at Brentford now up, free agent Eriksen, who has proven he still has what it takes despite suffering a cardiac arrest 12-months ago, is understandably wanted by several top clubs.

Christian Eriksen to Man United?

According to a recent report from The Northern Echo, representatives of the Danish midfielder have held talks with Newcastle United, Manchester United and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the financial pulling power the Magpies have, it is both United and Conte’s Lilywhites who are viewed as the two frontrunners to sign the 30-year-old midfield maestro.

Eddie Howe’s Toon is rumoured to accept that they’re unlikely to be able to beat the two aforementioned sides to Eriksen’s signature.

Since returning to the Premier League in January, Eriksen went on to feature in 11 domestic matches for Thomas Frank’s Bees, directly contributing to an impressive five goals along the way.