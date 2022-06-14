Manchester United warned over potentially “big opportunity missed” in the transfer market

Manchester United have been warned that they may have missed out on a potentially ideal transfer as it looks like Yves Bissouma is on his way to Tottenham.

The Mali international has impressed in his time in the Premier League with Brighton, and the Times claim he’s now been snapped up in a £25million deal by Tottenham, with a deal agreed and a few formalities like his medical to be completed later this week.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick warned that Bissouma looks like someone his old club could live to regret not signing.

The ex-Red Devil is a big fan of Bissouma after watching some of his performances, and says this could have been an ideal signing, and one that they might look back on as an opportunity missed if they don’t bring anyone else in.

“I watched Bissouma earlier in the season against Spurs and he was probably the best player on the pitch,” Chadwick said. “He’s a brilliant midfield player, tackles well and protects the back four, and also moves the ball well.

“It’s hard to say if United will live to regret not signing him, but certainly if we come to the end of the transfer window and we haven’t managed to sort that midfield position out, you probably would have to say it was a big opportunity missed to get such a high-calibre player for that price.

“It’s very shrewd business by Spurs, but hopefully if United didn’t make him a priority it means they’ve got their own targets in mind.”

Chadwick also discussed another piece of Tottenham transfer news, with Roberto De Fanti recently revealing to CaughtOffside that the England international held some talks with Spurs this summer, though a deal doesn’t look set to go through.

Although Rashford has not been at his best for a while, Chadwick still hopes to see him stay at United and improve his game under new manager Erik ten Hag.

“There’d surely be a lot of top clubs interested in Marcus Rashford if he was available,” Chadwick said. “I think Ten Hag’s going to want to work with him though, at his best he’s a fantastic Premier League player.

“If Ten Hag can help him get back to his best then I’m sure all this transfer talk will be gone. Let’s see what the new manager does with him, he’s played out wide, he’s played centrally, and generally he’s hugely promising. When he’s on form he’s got all the attributes to be a top player, so let’s hope he’s at his United for what should be his peak years now.”