Manchester City extend veteran for fourth season at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have handed veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson a new deal. The one-year contract extension will keep Carson at the club for a fourth season, in which so far he has played just 107 minutes.

Carson, 36, has been at Manchester City since 2019 after a loan move from Derby County which lasted two years. In the three seasons he has been at the club, Carson has made just two appearances, one against Newcastle in 2021 and another 17-minute cameo against Sporting Club de Portugal this season.

Manchester City’s Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain was keen to highlight his impact on the squad off the pitch, describing as “an exemplary professional,” as per the BBC.

Official. Scott Carson has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023 – statement confirms. ?? #MCFC Carson extension was approved by Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/0NAumi5e7V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

“His experience is of real benefit to the entire squad. His teammates, especially the goalkeepers, have great respect for his achievements in the game.”

It’s a curious role, the third-choice goalkeeper and at Manchester City, perhaps one of the most relaxed jobs in football. However the desire for a manager like Pep Guardiola, obsessed with the details, shows that they clearly do add some value to the team.