Manchester City look set to rival Liverpool in their pursuit of German full-back David Raum.

Raum, despite being a defender, is vitally important to Hoffenheim’s attacking, reaching double figures for assists last season. The German international is now attracting interest from multiple clubs, including two Premier League giants.

According to 90min, Manchester City have enquired about the availability of Raum, as they look to sign a new left-back ahead of the new season. Despite the excellent form of Joao Cancelo, the Portuguese star is naturally a right-back and has been playing out of position.

Liverpool have also recently shown an interest in Raum, according to BILD (via TEAMtalk). The report also claims that Raum has a €30m release clause in his contract, meaning it shouldn’t be difficult to secure his signature.

A move to Manchester City would seem more likely, with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson unlikely to be dropped. At Man City, Pep Guardiola only has Cancelo, and Oleksandr Zinchenko to choose from, but the pair of them aren’t natural left-backs.