Manchester United back in the running for the transfer of Juventus star

After a poor season, Manchester United are reportedly open to signing a new centre-back this summer with Matthijs de Ligt back on the cards.

That’s to no surprise with Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire underperforming and Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones with uncertain futures.

Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on bringing the Netherlands international to Old Trafford last year but lost out to Serie A giants Juventus.

However, it seems the fire may not be entirely out yet, with reports from Corriere dello Sport suggesting the Red Devils are monitoring De Ligt’s situation in Turin.

De Ligt signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019 and is contracted to the club until 2024.

Matthijs de Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo together at Juventus

However, The Old Lady wishes to tie the centre-back down to a new contract, extending his stay past 2024, but the club fear he won’t renew.

The centre-back appeared in 31 games for Juventus in Serie A this season.

Given the 20-time-league winners are now managed by De Ligt’s former boss Erik ten Hag, a move to Old Trafford may be more appealing.

Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo could also play a part in convincing the 22-year-old to join the Red Devils after de Ligt revealed it in an interview with Wojciech Szczesny for YouTube channel Foot Truck that a chat helped persuade him to join Juventus.

De Ligt said: “Of course, I had a lot of time to choose between the clubs I could join and, when I put everything on paper, Juventus were the best choice for me. Ronaldo did speak to me, and obviously, it was a big honour!”

Can Ronaldo work his magic on the youngster again?

