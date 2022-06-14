Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to join Juventus, with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

Pogba rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2016, but he now looks set to return to Italy and link up with his former club. According to Santi Aouna, Pogba has now signed a four-year deal with Juventus, as seen in the tweet below.

?Info : Paul Pogba ?? a signé son contrat avec la #Juventus. • Il s'est engagé pour 4 ans en faveur des Bianconeri.https://t.co/NYcNADmSlN — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 14, 2022

Pogba’s return to Manchester United hasn’t been as successful as they had hoped. The French midfielder fell out with Jose Mourinho at one stage, and regular injuries have stopped him fulfilling his potential.

Many fans have claimed United failing to sign a natural holding midfielder has halted his progress, but the 29-year-old hasn’t flourished under multiple managers now.

Pogba signed for Manchester United for a fee of £89m, according to BBC, and could now go down as one of the worst pieces of business the club has ever done. United themselves struggled during his spell at the club, and he will now leave the club for nothing.

With no return on their investment financially, and little return on the pitch, it’s safe to say bringing Pogba back to Old Trafford wasn’t a successful idea.