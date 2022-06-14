Manchester United are looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season.

Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have already departed the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his own targets ahead of the new season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the majority of the Manchester United squad can have no complaints if they’re asked to leave the club.

One man who could also be on his way out is Anthony Martial, with The Telegraph reporting that Manchester United are hoping to offload the French international this summer.

Martial’s days at Manchester United could be over.

Martial spent the second half of last season out on loan at Sevilla but failed to score a league goal for the Spanish club. After bursting onto the scene as a youngster, Martial has failed to hit the heights expected of him.

The 26-year-old has now only scored five league goals in two seasons, and it’s probably the right time for him to move on in an attempt to revive his career. With the World Cup fast approaching, Martial will be desperate to hit the ground running at a new club in a last-ditch effort to secure his place in the France squad heading to Qatar.