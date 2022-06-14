Medical scheduled: British midfielder rejects EPL club for West Ham

A host of clubs were keen to sign Coleraine midfielder Patrick Kelly before West Ham United agreed terms.

That’s according to reports this week, which claim the young Northern Irish central midfielder is set to undergo a medical at the Hammers once he returns from international duty with Ireland’s under-19s later this month.

Although it is very unlikely that David Moyes will plunge the teenager into first-team action straight away next season, Kelly, just 17-years-old, is certainly one for the future, and Irons’ fans will be delighted that their side was able to beat the chasing pack.

Since joining Coleraine back in 2009, Kelly, who was promoted to the club’s senior first-team last year, has gone on to feature in 29 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals along the way.

