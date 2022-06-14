Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has made a stunning confession

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma recently entered the Love Island villa.

Michael Owen was spotted at Royal Ascot watching the Horse Racing, a keen passion of his, and his daughter Gemma also shares a similar interest.

Gemma is an international dressage rider, but her recent comments about horses has sent Love Island viewers into meltdown, according to The Sun.

When asked if she would lick a pigs bum, Gemma responded: “I would do a horse’s a***, a horse’s a*** is clean.”

Some very interesting comments from Gemma, especially with her family’s passion for horses.

 

