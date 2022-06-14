Nemanja Matic unites with Jose Mourinho for third time at Roma

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has found a new home in Italy, but alongside a familiar boss. The Serbian midfielder was officially presented as a Roma player on Tuesday afternoon and it’s Jose Mourinho who has brought him to the club.

This is the third time the two have worked together after Mourinho bought him while at Chelsea. The two were together for 18 months while Mourinho was at the Blues and when he touched down in Manchester, Mourinho once again signed Matic in 2017. There Matic would spend five years and once again, outlast the Portuguese by two-and-a-half seasons this time.

? ??????? | Nemanja Matic ??? The club is delighted to confirm the Serbian midfielder as our first signing of the summer – and proud to continue to raise awareness in the search for missing children all around the world. ??

Whether that is a bad omen for Mourinho or not, he has decided that AS Roma could also benefit from the abilities of the 33-year-old, who signs a one year deal with Roma as confirmed by their website. It may well help Matic to play in the slower paced Serie A and the fact that Mourinho will be his boss means all of his limitations and skills will be taken into account.