Arsenal could reportedly be in a good position to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Neto this summer.

The Gunners could be about to let Bernd Leno leave the club, with the German shot-stopper linked with Fulham, as per the Evening Standard, so a new backup to come in behind Aaron Ramsdale could be useful.

Sport claim that Neto could be that player, though it’s not yet clear if Arsenal’s interest in the 32-year-old is that strong.

It seems more like Barcelona are looking for buyers for Neto as they look to offload a number of players this summer, and the report also mentions Valencia and Villarreal as possible options for the Brazilian ‘keeper.

Arsenal could do well to bring in Neto if the opportunity arises, but it seems unlikely it’ll be a top priority for Mikel Arteta and co.

For one thing, as noted by the Evening Standard, a deal is already in place for Matt Turner to move to the Emirates Stadium in July.

Turner will surely replace Leno if he does leave, so it’s hard to see what Neto’s role could be.