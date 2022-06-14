Newcastle United would like to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Magpies are believed to have a modest budget of between £80m – £100m (Telegraph) and consequently, will need to conduct their business in a smart way.

Speaking a few months ago about how the Toon will approach the summer window, Howe, who spoke on Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.

“If you make too many changes, I think you change the dynamic and that can be a negative. We’ve got a very good team spirit, a really good togetherness, which we don’t want to lose. But, obviously, we know that we have to improve in the areas we can so that’s what we will try to do.”

One player believed to be a target for Howe and his recruitment team has been backup Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson (MEN).

However, with a move stalling and the English shot-stopper no close to joining the Geordies, it appears Howe has been forced to turn his attention to an alternative option and according to a recent report from 90min, Arsenal’s Bernd Leno ticks all the boxes.

It has been claimed that Newcastle United, alongside newly-promoted Fulham, are both in the hunt to lure Leno, 30, from the Emirates.

Since joining the Gunners from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018, Leno, who has 12-months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 125 matches, in all competitions, keeping 37 clean sheets along the way.