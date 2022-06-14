Newcastle United join race for Real Madrid star

All things seem well at Real Madrid following an excellent campaign – except if you are one of the players on the exit ramp. Club legend Marcelo said goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday and one of the next names out the door could be Marco Asensio.

The winger from Mallorca burst onto the scene as a youngster and gained a reputation for a wicked left-footed strike, but has seen his influence wane in recent seasons. It looked as if he may get another chance to make a position in the Real Madrid side his own under Carlo Ancelotti, but eventually fell down the pecking order in favour of Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes. With a year left on his contract, some have linked him with a move away to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer.

Asensio has scored 12 goals this season.

Yet reports coming from Spanish radio channel Cadena SER have contradicted that information, as referenced by Sempre Milan. They have linked Asensio with a move to Italy, primarily Juventus and Milan, with Newcastle United forming the three teams that are leading the way for Asensio.

If one thing seems clear, it’s that his agent Jorge Mendes appears to looking for an exit for Asensio, given the amount of talk surrounding his future.

 

