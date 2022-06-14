Newcastle United will not allow their rivals to take advantage of their newfound wealth.

The Magpies, who were taken over in a multi-million-pound deal at the end of last year, are now technically the world’s richest football club.

Despite boasting huge amounts of wealth thanks to their new cash-rich Saudi owners, the Geordies are still bound by Financial Fair Play rules so the club will not be able to splash unlimited amounts on summer transfers.

Believed to be working within a fairly modest budget of between £80m – £100m, manager Eddie Howe, along with his recruitment team, must think shrewdly if they’re to get the most out of what they have available.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Darwin Nunez Liverpool transfer to be official soon, and why Man United backed out of the deal

Speaking earlier this year about what this summer’s transfer window could have in store for the Toon, Howe, who spoke on Soccer AM, as quoted by the Chronicle, said: “We have to evolve and change, but I think in a very controlled way.

“January was really important for us. We signed some brilliant players and brilliant people, and they made a difference to the changing room. The summer will be no different.

“If you make too many changes, I think you change the dynamic and that can be a negative. We’ve got a very good team spirit, a really good togetherness, which we don’t want to lose. But, obviously, we know that we have to improve in the areas we can so that’s what we will try to do.”

When it comes to potential summer recruits, the Magpies have been heavily linked with both Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

It is believed that Everton are asking for £60m in exchange for Calvert-Lewin with Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United valuing Harrison at £30m.

However, according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Newcastle United’s decision-makers are prepared to walk away from both deals unless both Everton and Leeds United significantly reduce their asking prices.