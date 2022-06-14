Manchester United set sights on two attacking players after missing out Darwin Nunez transfer

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on two new attacking targets, after missing out on the signing of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international is close to becoming a Liverpool player, but had also been a target for Man Utd after his superb form for Benfica last season.

The Red Devils surely need urgent reinforcements up front this summer if they are to avoid being overly reliant on a 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, and it looks like two main figures are in their plans.

These players are Ajax winger Antony and RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku, according to ESPN, though signings in attack could hinge on whether or not they are able to offload Anthony Martial.

One imagines United will also have targets in mind for midfield, with Erik ten Hag inheriting a weak squad in that area of the pitch as both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have left on free transfers.

ESPN note that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of their main targets in that position. Like Antony, he’s a player Ten Hag will know well from his time at Ajax, so seems ideal to help the Dutch tactician implement his tactical philosophy at Old Trafford.