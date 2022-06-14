Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly face paying as much as £100million for the transfer of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku this summer.

The France international has just enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season, developing his game to become one of the top attacking all-rounders in Europe.

Nkunku had been a versatile jack-of-all-trades player prior to 2021/22, but really flourished when given a more attacking role, finishing the campaign with 35 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, it seems plenty of Europe’s top clubs are now after him, though he’ll cost £100m, according to the Independent.

Their report notes that Man Utd had been keen on signing Darwin Nunez, but with the Benfica striker set to join Liverpool instead, Nkunku could be another option for the Red Devils.

New United manager Erik ten Hag desperately needs new additions up front to take the pressure off an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, and to replace out-of-form attackers like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would also do well to bring in a talent like Nkunku, though £100m is surely out of their price range, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus seeming to be their priority, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.