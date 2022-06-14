Agreement closed: Forward chooses Chelsea transfer, official announcement expected soon

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the free transfer of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

The France international is said to have chosen a move to Chelsea over Paris Saint-Germain in order to get more playing time, with an official announcement possible soon, according to Todo Fichajes.

Dembele has had a mixed spell at Barca since his big move there a few years ago, having previously looked like one of the world’s most exciting young players during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

It could now be that Dembele is close to being reunited with his former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, which could be ideal to help him get his career back on track.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona
Chelsea need an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, and Dembele could certainly fit the bill if he can stay fit and get some confidence back.

Despite some inconsistency in his time at the Nou Camp, Dembele ended the 2021/22 season well, and one imagines Chelsea supporters would be excited by his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

