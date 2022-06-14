Manchester United have been keeping tabs on 21-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile ahead of a summer transfer.

The young Monaco defender has been a regular for his club over the last two seasons, and at the age of 21, he has a bright future ahead of him. His performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are keeping tabs on the French defender.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will be looking to overhaul their squad, especially considering the disappointing season they suffered last time out.

Now, according to RMC Sport, Sevilla are readying an offer for the defender. The Spanish club, despite being significantly smaller in stature, may hold an advantage over Manchester United.

Sevilla qualified for the Champions League for the third year in a row last season, but the same can’t be said for United.

After finishing sixth, it may become difficult for United to attract certain players, especially when they have offers from clubs in the Champions League.