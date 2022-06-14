Spurs. England. Golf. In that order: Kane shares Bale’s golf passion as striker set for Ryder Cup-style event

After a successful season with Spurs, England captain Harry Kane looks forward to teeing off in America during his three-week break.

The Tottenham striker ended a successful season with Spurs directly contributing to 37 goals in 50 games, helping his team reach 4th place in the Premier League, and clinching a Champions League spot next season.

The England captain is due to make his 62nd appearance of the season for both club and country during tonight’s Nations League tie against Hungary at Molineux before heading off on a well-earned three-week break.

What will Kane do during his three weeks off?

Kane apparently shares the same passion as Gareth Bale.

The striker will be flying off to America to tee off with Pep Guardiola, Michael Phelps and Canelo Alverez, amongst others, in a world-first Golfing tournament, the Icon Series.

The Icon Series brings together sporting icons across the globe to compete in a Ryder Cup-like format.

Speaking in a recent interview as quoted by the Sun, Kane said: “I’ve got the Icons Series near New York at the end of the month, which will be good fun, playing under pressure in front of a crowd.

“It’s like a Ryder Cup format, where 12 sports stars from the rest of the world play 12 sports stars from America. It’s at Liberty National. I’m looking forward to playing.

“For the Rest of the World, James Milner is playing, Canelo, Michael Phelps from America, Michael Strahan, who I’m friends with.”

When asked whether he is considering becoming a pro golfer, Kane said: “That’s a long way away. You never say never in anything. I’m way off what the pros are at… at the moment.

“I’m concentrating on football. Golf is a great hobby to have to get away from football, especially during the season as well. That’s what I use it for… at the moment.”

For now, it appears that golf is just Kane’s way of winding down from an intense season.

“You’ve heard, not just in our squad but from other international players, that we play too much.”