The stats that show Yves Bissouma would be a massive upgrade for Tottenham

Earlier on Thursday news broke that Tottenham Hotspur had found a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for the services of Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old looks set to bring his four year spell on the South-East Coast to an end for a fee of £22.57m.

When looking at the numbers put up by Bissouma during his Premier League time, it isn’t hard to see why Spurs Sporting Director Fabio Paratici was keen to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are set to complete their third signing: agreement in place for Yves Bissouma joining from Brighton, as first reported by @garyjacob. Final details on the add-ons, €26m fee. ?? #THFC Spurs are offering Bissouma a five year deal – new midfielder is coming for Conte. pic.twitter.com/0PWUzYNB1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

SkySports did a comparative analysis with the other prominent Spurs midfielders which Bissouma will be competing with, namely Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp. In terms of tackles per 90 minutes, Bentancur came closest with 2.4 compared to Bissouma’s 3.2. The others were at least a full tackle behind the Malian.

Meanwhile Winks had 1.6 interceptions per 90 minutes, compared to Bissouma’s 2.2, which was also far ahead of Bentancur (1.3) and Hojberg (1.3). In the 2020-21 season, Bissouma also ranked highly amongst the entire Premier League according to fbref, coming second for tackles won and 7th for interceptions across the season.

How does Bissouma compare to the current Tottenham midfielders? ? pic.twitter.com/YRHLGd0r6Z — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 14, 2022

The main issue with Bissouma is his legal situation. It shouldn’t be forgotten that he is currently under police investigation for sexual assault, with the case still to be resolved.