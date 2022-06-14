Tottenham aren’t messing around in the early stages of the transfer window, bringing in Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, with a deal for Yves Bissouma also close, according to The Times.

After securing Champions League football ahead of next season, reinforcements at Tottenham will be necessary, not only due to needing additional quality, but also adding extra bodies to their squad. With European football comes a hectic fixture schedule, and Antonio Conte will need strength in depth heading into the new season.

Spurs are reportedly showing an interest in both Everton forward Richarlison, and Leeds winger Raphinha, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian duo would be useful additions to the Tottenham squad, adding more quality to their already devastating attack.

However, a Tottenham source has informed CaughtOffside that reports linking the North London club with Richarlison are exaggerated, with Raphinha a preferred option.

Richarlison is more comfortable playing on the left-hand side of a front three, whereas Raphinha is the opposite. With Heung-Min Son similar to Richarlison positionally, and after sharing the golden boot with Mohamed Salah, there’s little chance the Brazilian would become a regular in the Spurs team.

Despite Dejan Kulusevski’s excellent form in the second half of last season, the Swedish winger is still only 22 and is yet to reach his full potential. If Tottenham want to stamp their authority next season, then bringing in a player of Rapinha’s quality to help push and develop Kulusevski would be a smart move.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Richarlison would cost in the region of €70m, so Raphinha may be the cheaper option of the two.