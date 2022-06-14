Tottenham star’s father drops worrying hint he wants his son to seal transfer away

The father of Tottenham star Son Heung-min has made a rather worrying claim about the player’s future.

Son has been a joy to watch in his time at Spurs, scoring 131 goals in 325 games for the club in all competitions since his move from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015.

Arguably one of the most underrated footballers in the world, it’s a bit of a surprise we don’t see more transfer rumours linking the South Korea international with Europe’s elite.

It seems Son’s father is of the opinion that the 29-year-old does need to be playing at a higher level to be truly world class.

Speaking to CGTN, he said: “He must work harder and make more progress. If he is satisfied with what he has achieved now, crisis is on the way.

“He must always try to do better to stay in the best form, don’t you think? Instead of being happy to stay where he is, I always want him to be 10 percent better.”

“He must be able to play a solid role in one of the world’s top clubs. That’s when he will become a world class player.

“Like I said before, he must do 10 percent better on every front to reach that goal.”

This could have Spurs fans worried, as there’s always a chance Son will take his father’s advice and look for one final big transfer before his career’s done.

Son is yet to win any silverware in his time at Tottenham, but he could surely pick up a few trophies if he moved to the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, where he seems undoubtedly good enough to make an impact.