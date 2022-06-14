Spurs mean business: Four more signings eyed after Bissouma, plus eight potential sales

Tottenham look like they seriously mean business this summer after finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs seem to be closing in on a £25million deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, and they could have other major signings in the works, according to the Times.

The report states there could be four more signings coming in at Tottenham after the Bissouma deal is done, while as many as eight unwanted squad players could also be shown the door by Antonio Conte.

Some of the names mentioned by the Times are Steven Bergwijn, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.

If Spurs can get these misfits out and continue strengthening, Conte should have a hugely improved squad of players to work with next season.

THFC only just pipped rivals Arsenal to fourth place but one imagines they could be a real force once Conte has more control over personnel and a full pre-season to work with them.

The Italian tactician has shown in the past what he can achieve if he’s given top players to work with, so there could be very exciting times ahead at Spurs.

