Video: Armenia midfielder receives two yellows after awful tackle followed by a headbutt on John McGinn

Armenia faced Scotland in the UEFA Nations League, and the game didn’t come without controversy. 

Armenian player Kamo Hovhannisyan wiped out Everton defender Nathan Patterson with a dreadful tackle. The referee quickly whipped out his yellow card ready to book the player, but Hovhannisyan then proceeded to headbutt John McGinn.

The referee then booked the Armenia midfielder again, resulting in a sending-off.

Pictures below from Premier Sports.

The Armenia midfielder was lucky not to receive a straight red for the headbutt, as he done so right in front of the referee.

