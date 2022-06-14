Timo Werner has struggled for regular game time in recent years for Chelsea, but he’s found his form for his country.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Werner this summer. However, after his impressive form for Germany, scoring more goals than any other player in 2022, Tuchel may have something to think about.

Werner grabbed a brace in Germany’s 5-2 victory over the European Champions Italy.

Timo Werner’s brace for Germany vs Italy within 2 minutes. ????? pic.twitter.com/eYf75CF50x — Felix (@CFCFeIix) June 14, 2022

Werner only started 15 league games last season, and he will be hoping Tuchel was watching on Tuesday night if he plans on staying at the club.