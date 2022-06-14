Manchester United are prioritising a new midfielder this summer.

Understandably, after losing four senior midfielders at the end of the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils are targeting at least one top midfielder this summer.

Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is right at the top of new manager Erik ten Hag’s wishlist and according to multiple reports, the 20-time league winners are in ‘direct talks’ with the Catalan giants over a potential £73m (€85m) deal.

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. ? #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

However, when it comes to other areas of their squad that may need reinforcement, there is an overwhelming expectation that the Premier League giants will also look to bring in a new centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, two players being discussed by the club are Ajax’s Jurrien Timber and Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

Speaking recently on The United Stand, the Italian transfer guru said: “I see Pau Torres playing in the Premier League next season because the player wants a Premier League move. Pau Torres has a good chance to move to the Premier League.

“For Timber, he is just waiting for Man United to update him on the situation with Ajax, so I am sure, it is not the player’s problem [delay in negotiations].

“Both players would be happy to join Manchester United.”

