Video: Stuart Armstrong scores remarkable goal for Scotland from the ground

Scotland looked to be in serious bother after conceding an early goal to Armenia, have managed to revert the situation. In no small part, that is down to Stuart Armstrong and some magical footwork.

Following heartbreak in the World Cup playoff against Ukraine and then a 3-0 defeat to Ireland, Scotland manager Steve Clarke must have been fearing the worst when Armenia took the lead after just 6 minutes. Vahan Bichakhchyan was on hand to make the most of a breakaway.

Scotland got back into it through a neat finish, courtesy of an accidental link-up between Southampton duo Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong. It was the later again who put the Scots in front following a brilliant piece of interplay between John McGinn and Armstrong. In three touches, Armstrong received the pass, beat his man and finished into the corner at high speed. The decisive touch was even made from a horizontal angle, as Armstrong slipped, making it all the more impressive.

Stuart Armstrong at the double for Scotland! ? This game has turned on its head thanks to a superb finish just as Armstrong began to lose his footing ???????#ARMSCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/Q3ewVnhXYD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 14, 2022

Not far into the second half, McGinn and Adams also got on the scoresheet, making it 4-1 to Scotland. With the match well on the way to victory for Scotland, the tartan army will be delighted to see some incisive attacking play following a difficult international break.