West Ham could sign 24-year-old Germany star in bargain deal

West Ham United have reportedly made an enquiry about the possibility of signing Hertha Berlin centre-back Jordan Torunarigha.

That’s according to a report from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has said the highly-rated defender could be available for as little as £4m his summer.

MORE: “It is concerning” – Man Utd recruitment team slammed by ex-Red Devil after missing out on Darwin Nunez transfer

Since joining the Bundesliga side’s youth academy back in 2006, Nigeria-born Torunarigha, who also has German citizenship, has gone on to climb the club’s ranks.

Promoted to Hertha’s senior first team in 2016, the 24-year-old has gone on to feature in 81 senior matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to a decent 11 goals along the way.