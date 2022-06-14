Arsenal have had an interest in a transfer deal for Yves Bissouma, but it seems likely that Champions League football has influenced his decision to move to Tottenham instead.
Spurs look to be closing in on a £25million deal for Bissouma this summer, according to the Times, with the Mali international looking a superb addition to Antonio Conte’s squad.
Now Simon Collings has weighed in on the transfer, stating that he’s aware of interest from Arsenal, albeit nothing concrete, though he suspects the Gunners missing out on the top four could be key here, with their rivals pipping them to Champions League qualification in the season just gone…
Feel like this is a key point re Arsenal/Bissouma. Player club have looked at, but they've not made interest concrete so far. https://t.co/HrPsHceIOQ
— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 14, 2022
This is a blow for Arsenal, who could really have done with someone like Bissouma coming in as an upgrade on the inconsistent Thomas Partey.
Bissouma’s form for Brighton has been hugely impressive, and he should make the desired impact for Spurs, further boosting their chances of finishing above their north London neighbours again next season.
Arsenal is just a mess under the ownership of the kroenkes. The kroenkes are selfish and stingy. Let them sell the club to people who have got the desire for the team to start winning trophies. Why are they just keen on buying cheap and inexperienced players? Kroenkes please leave our mighty Arsenal.
Managing a football club is all about desire and passion if you don’t have them you can’t be a good owner of a football club why Abrahamovic made it as Chelsea owner is his love, desire and passion for football so since Stan Kroenke bought Arsenal he has not shown desire, love and passion his is only business thats the way he saw football if Arsenal is going to excel it will not be under Stan Kroenke he has no passion in the game unlike Ibrahamovic who always devoted his time to come and see things by himself and bring out money to sign quality players and everyone can testify what he does for the club where were Chelsea before Abrahamovic bought Chelsea but as took over he single handedly changed the history who are Manchester city before Ago Diaby took over now they are the taking all Arsenal good players from them Stan Kroenke rise up if you can’t do it you handover the mantle to a more credible hand football is all about desire, love and passion if is not in you it can’t be in you