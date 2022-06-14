Arsenal have had an interest in a transfer deal for Yves Bissouma, but it seems likely that Champions League football has influenced his decision to move to Tottenham instead.

Spurs look to be closing in on a £25million deal for Bissouma this summer, according to the Times, with the Mali international looking a superb addition to Antonio Conte’s squad.

Now Simon Collings has weighed in on the transfer, stating that he’s aware of interest from Arsenal, albeit nothing concrete, though he suspects the Gunners missing out on the top four could be key here, with their rivals pipping them to Champions League qualification in the season just gone…

Feel like this is a key point re Arsenal/Bissouma. Player club have looked at, but they've not made interest concrete so far. https://t.co/HrPsHceIOQ — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 14, 2022

This is a blow for Arsenal, who could really have done with someone like Bissouma coming in as an upgrade on the inconsistent Thomas Partey.

Bissouma’s form for Brighton has been hugely impressive, and he should make the desired impact for Spurs, further boosting their chances of finishing above their north London neighbours again next season.