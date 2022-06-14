England once again failed to win in the UEFA Nations League, suffering a four-goal defeat at home to Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s men have failed to score a goal from open play in over six hours, and fans are beginning to worry about England’s lack of progress since the European Championships.

A worrying statistic has now emerged that backs up the concerns from England fans across the country.

The defeat was England’s worse at home in almost 100 years, and with only two games remaining until the World Cup, England fans have a right to be concerned.

The recent International games have lacked intensity and passion, with the players looking like they would prefer to be on holiday. Now, this isn’t all their fault, as it’s been a long, difficult season for many of them, and it begs the question, should England be playing in these games so soon after the season has finished?

Of course, it’s the same for all countries, but the amount of players in the England side who have been competing in European competitions, cup finals, and a hectic Premier League schedule is significant.