Fee agreed: Tottenham close in on £25m transfer, player should have medical later this week

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a transfer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Spurs are said to have agreed a £25million deal for the Mali international, and are confident that personal terms shouldn’t be an issue, with the player likely to have a medical with the club later this week, according to the Times.

Bissouma has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like an ideal signing to give Antonio Conte some added quality and energy in the middle of the park.

This looks like potentially great business by Tottenham if the move goes through, with £25m looking like a bargain for such a fine player.

Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £25m?
The Times note that other clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also looked at Bissouma in recent times, but it now seems that he’s on his way to Spurs.

The 25-year-old looks ideal for Conte’s style of football, and it could be that other promising additions are also on the way, according to the Times.

The report suggests THFC also want as many as four more signings after this, with defenders, a creative midfielder and a forward on the agenda.

