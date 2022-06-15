The 100 nominations for the Golden Boy 2022 award have now been named, including Liverpool and Manchester United stars.

Last year, the award was handed to Barcelona star Pedri, and now a list of 100 will be looking to be named the Golden Boy of 2022. The award is given to Europe’s best youngster aged 21 or under in the calendar year, and the previous winners include Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Wayne Rooney.

This year, ten Premier League players have made the cut, as relayed by the Mirror, including two players each from Manchester United and Liverpool. Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, Anthony Elanga and Amad Diallo have all been nominated, but no players from Arsenal or Chelsea are on the list.

Wolves also have two players on the shortlist in Fabio Silva and former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever. Manchester City youngster Yan Couto, who is yet to play for the Premier League club, has also made the cut.

The rest of the Premier League representatives are Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Kacper Kozlowski (Brighton), and Joe Gelhardt (Leeds).

Some standout names from Europe include Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Jamal Musiala.

Despite the immense reputation of the Chelsea academy, none of their youngsters have been deemed good enough to make the list.

The full list can be found over at TuttoSport.